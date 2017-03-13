Guy Suspected Of DUI Drives Home With...

Guy Suspected Of DUI Drives Home With Motorcycle Wedged In His Jeep's Bumper

Friday Mar 17

It's really not to surprising to find out that the driver who rear-ended a motorcycle and then drove all the way home with that motorcycle jammed into his Jeep's bumper was charged with a DUI . Not realizing or even caring that you're shoving a whole V-twin motorcycle in front of your car is really the sort of thing you need to be under some kind of influence to do.

Mobile, AL

