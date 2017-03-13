Guy Suspected Of DUI Drives Home With Motorcycle Wedged In His Jeep's Bumper
It's really not to surprising to find out that the driver who rear-ended a motorcycle and then drove all the way home with that motorcycle jammed into his Jeep's bumper was charged with a DUI . Not realizing or even caring that you're shoving a whole V-twin motorcycle in front of your car is really the sort of thing you need to be under some kind of influence to do.
