Got Mardi Gras beads? Time to trade them for doughnuts

17 hrs ago

Remember all those Mardi Gras beads you accumulated just a few short weeks ago? It's time to gather them up and exchange them for some Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Today and tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., bring in 12 pounds of beads to Krispy Kreme in Mobile or Foley, and receive a coupon for a dozen free glazed doughnuts.

Mobile, AL

