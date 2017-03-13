Got Mardi Gras beads? Time to trade them for doughnuts
Remember all those Mardi Gras beads you accumulated just a few short weeks ago? It's time to gather them up and exchange them for some Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Today and tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., bring in 12 pounds of beads to Krispy Kreme in Mobile or Foley, and receive a coupon for a dozen free glazed doughnuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal wells
|Mar 10
|Boss
|7
|family sex fantasies (Jan '13)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|4
|preggo (Mar '13)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|3
|How many people in Alabama are racist? (Nov '08)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|182
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|3
|Julie Flowers Markham (Sep '14)
|Mar 9
|Boss
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC