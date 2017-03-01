Foshee Wins on Tensaw
Larry Foshee of Stockton, Alabama won the Ram AFT D41 event on Tensaw River in Mobile, Alabama held on February 18th. Foshee weighed in five fish weighing 11.53 pounds.
