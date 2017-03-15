First of two Pump It Up shooting suspects in jail

Mobile police on Tuesday afternoon charged Lavinja Demon Clark, 21, of Duval Street in Mobile with shooting into an occupied building in connection with the Saturday night brawl outside Pump It Up on Hillcrest Road that escalated into gunfire, police spokeswoman Charlette Solis said. The fight outside the popular children's party hall erupted about 7 p.m. Saturday and one shot went through a window while several children were playing inside.

