Feds update Alabama superintendent on graduation rate audit

Alabama superintendent Michael Sentance today said federal officials provided "a bullet sheet of findings" from the audit to determine whether the state department could properly oversee school districts' calculation of high school graduation rates. The U.S. Department of Education's Office of Inspector General began an audit of Alabama's high school graduation rates last year.

