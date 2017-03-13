Family of man found burned in car Hal...

Family of man found burned in car Halloween night hold vigil

Family and friends of Lumumba Kyle Green returned to Alabama Village where his body was discovered burned in his car Halloween night. Even though authorities believe he was shot and killed in Mobile, Prichard Police ultimately took over the investigation.

