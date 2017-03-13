Family of man found burned in car Halloween night hold vigil
Family and friends of Lumumba Kyle Green returned to Alabama Village where his body was discovered burned in his car Halloween night. Even though authorities believe he was shot and killed in Mobile, Prichard Police ultimately took over the investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal wells
|Mar 10
|Boss
|7
|family sex fantasies (Jan '13)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|4
|preggo (Mar '13)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|3
|How many people in Alabama are racist? (Nov '08)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|182
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|3
|Julie Flowers Markham (Sep '14)
|Mar 9
|Boss
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC