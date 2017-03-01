Fairhope one step closer to Restore Act funding
The Gulf Coast Restoration Council has narrowed down more than 300 proposed projects to less than 30. Those projects were submitted by a variety of towns and agencies in both Mobile and Baldwin counties. Fairhope's two projects that would help address ongoing watershed problems made it through the first cut.
