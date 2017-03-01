"Everything's gone:" Fire destroys ho...

"Everything's gone:" Fire destroys home on Three Notch Road

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A black skeleton and ashes is now all that's left of Betty Hill's long time home on Three Notch Road just off Schillinger Road. A neighbor captured the flames on their cell phone as the fire ripped through the home Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal wells Mar 3 Okayu 3
Crystal wells Mar 1 Southern 1
Kay Atkins Raines Feb 19 Family 2
Mobile gangs Feb 19 Yepp 2
paige alexander henderson and heather michelle ... (May '16) Feb 19 Southern 3
John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16) Feb 14 Roland 6
News Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C... Feb 10 grumpyxx 18
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,629 • Total comments across all topics: 279,349,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC