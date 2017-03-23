Elementary student in Mobile caught w...

Elementary student in Mobile caught with BB gun on school grounds

Read more: Alabama Live

The Mobile Police Department reported that an elementary student brought a plastic BB gun on school grounds on Wednesday morning. Police said that at approximately 9:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to Gilliard Elementary School located at 2757 Dauphin Island Parkway in reference to a student bringing a pistol to school.

