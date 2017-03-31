Debut EP Strings & Dreams from New Po...

Debut EP Strings & Dreams from New Pop Artist Lawrence Lee Dropping April 2017

Friday Mar 31

Today, independent record label BLE Music Group announced the upcoming release of Strings & Dreams, the debut EP from their new pop artist, Lawrence Lee. It's been a long time coming for Lawrence Lee, an acoustic guitar player and singer-songwriter who is a student athlete at the University of Mobile in Mobile, AL.

Mobile, AL

