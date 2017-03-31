Debut EP Strings & Dreams from New Pop Artist Lawrence Lee Dropping April 2017
Today, independent record label BLE Music Group announced the upcoming release of Strings & Dreams, the debut EP from their new pop artist, Lawrence Lee. It's been a long time coming for Lawrence Lee, an acoustic guitar player and singer-songwriter who is a student athlete at the University of Mobile in Mobile, AL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Mar 29
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|1
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar 27
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar 25
|Alabama chick
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|5
|Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security
|Mar 21
|Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC