Crawfish emancipation for Mobile? State Rep. Margie Wilcox cooking up bill

Corky Sullivan of LoDa Biergarten, left, serves crawfish and sides during the fifth annual Duel on Dauphin, a competitive crawfish extravaganza presented by a number of downtown businesses and the Bay Area Food Bank on May 25, 2013, in Mobile, Ala. Is state legislation the answer to Mobile's crawfish conundrum? State Rep. Margie Wilcox thinks so and is planning to submit bills that would exempt sidewalk crawfish boils - and possibly other traditional events - from health department oversight.

