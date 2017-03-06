Comic Cowboys: Mobile council sympath...

Comic Cowboys: Mobile council sympathetic to complaints, but won't take official action

17 hrs ago

Lent may have started a week ago, but Tuesday's Mobile City Council meeting illustrated that the Fat Tuesday hangover has yet to dissipate, at least where the Comic Cowboys are concerned. The day brought extensive discussion over what action, if any, the council could take in response to constituent complaints that the crewe strayed from satire into baldly derogatory content this year.

