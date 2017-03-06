Citgo gas station robbery suspect being sought after
The Mobile Police Department asking for the public's help in identifying the man in the photos above. Police said the suspect is wanted in connection with robbing a Citgo gas station located at 1861 Government Street on Nov. 25, 2016.
