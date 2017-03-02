Byrne to hold Mobile town hall meeting
Congressman Bradley Byrne will hold a town hall meeting in Mobile on Monday, March 6 at 5:30 p.m. CST at Via Health, Fitness and Enrichment Center, located at 1717 Dauphin Street. Byrne has held more than 75 town hall meetings since being elected to Congress, including town hall meetings over the telephone and on Facebook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Citronelle Call-News.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal wells
|Wed
|Southern
|1
|Crystal wells
|Feb 20
|Southern
|2
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Feb 19
|Family
|2
|Mobile gangs
|Feb 19
|Yepp
|2
|paige alexander henderson and heather michelle ... (May '16)
|Feb 19
|Southern
|3
|John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16)
|Feb 14
|Roland
|6
|Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C...
|Feb 10
|grumpyxx
|18
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC