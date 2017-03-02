Byrne to hold Mobile town hall meeting

Congressman Bradley Byrne will hold a town hall meeting in Mobile on Monday, March 6 at 5:30 p.m. CST at Via Health, Fitness and Enrichment Center, located at 1717 Dauphin Street. Byrne has held more than 75 town hall meetings since being elected to Congress, including town hall meetings over the telephone and on Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Citronelle Call-News.