Bomb threat reported at a high school in Mobile, Group robbed while repairing a car;...

10 hrs ago

The Mobile Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at a local high school and a group of men were robbed while making car repairs on Monday in the overnight crime report. Police reported that at approximately 11:41 a.m., they received a phone call where someone stated there was a bomb inside Williamson High School.

