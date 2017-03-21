Bomb threat reported at a high school in Mobile, Group robbed while repairing a car;...
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at a local high school and a group of men were robbed while making car repairs on Monday in the overnight crime report. Police reported that at approximately 11:41 a.m., they received a phone call where someone stated there was a bomb inside Williamson High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|19 hr
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|19 hr
|Bob
|5
|Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security
|19 hr
|Bob
|2
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Floods (Jun '12)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|7
|family sex fantasies (Jan '13)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|preggo (Mar '13)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|3
|How many people in Alabama are racist? (Nov '08)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|182
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC