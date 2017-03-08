Biloxi train crash: At least 4 dead a...

Biloxi train crash: At least 4 dead and 35 injured after train hits...

At least four people are dead and another 35 injured after a train hit a coach that appeared to be stuck on a crossing. An eyewitness said the bus appeared to have been unable to navigate the crossing before barriers came down to indicate a train arriving.

