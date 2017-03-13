"Big Rap" accused of shooting at his cousin
Mobile Police want to find "Big Rap," whose real name is Christopher Williams. He faces a charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|family sex fantasies (Jan '13)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|4
|preggo (Mar '13)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|3
|How many people in Alabama are racist? (Nov '08)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|182
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|3
|Crystal wells
|Mar 1
|Southern
|1
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Feb 19
|Family
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC