Artist makes 'shower hair art' to social media fanfare
Lucy Gafford is a Mobile, Alabama-based artist who makes art on the wall of her shower with the hair she removes from her head. Most people who have lived with someone with long hair, or have long hair themselves, know the struggle: When washing you hair, some of the hair comes out of your head and, in order to remove it from your hands, you spread the hair on the shower wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|10 hr
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|10 hr
|Bob
|5
|Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security
|10 hr
|Bob
|2
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Floods (Jun '12)
|Sun
|Redneck
|7
|family sex fantasies (Jan '13)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|preggo (Mar '13)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|3
|How many people in Alabama are racist? (Nov '08)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|182
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC