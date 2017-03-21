Artist makes 'shower hair art' to soc...

Artist makes 'shower hair art' to social media fanfare

Lucy Gafford is a Mobile, Alabama-based artist who makes art on the wall of her shower with the hair she removes from her head. Most people who have lived with someone with long hair, or have long hair themselves, know the struggle: When washing you hair, some of the hair comes out of your head and, in order to remove it from your hands, you spread the hair on the shower wall.

