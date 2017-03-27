APM Terminals Boosts Walmart Hub at P...

APM Terminals Boosts Walmart Hub at Port of Mobile

APM Terminals Mobile welcomes Arkansas-based global retail giant Walmart's plans for a new International Distribution Center to be opened 15 miles from the port. The sixth of Walmart's US international distribution centers, the Irvington, Alabama facility will handle Walmart's import cargoes destined for Walmart's Regional Distribution Centers in the American South.

