APM Terminals Boosts Walmart Hub at Port of Mobile
APM Terminals Mobile welcomes Arkansas-based global retail giant Walmart's plans for a new International Distribution Center to be opened 15 miles from the port. The sixth of Walmart's US international distribution centers, the Irvington, Alabama facility will handle Walmart's import cargoes destined for Walmart's Regional Distribution Centers in the American South.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kay Atkins Raines
|2 hr
|Keith Raines
|3
|Missing person
|Mar 29
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|1
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar 27
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar 25
|Alabama chick
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC