Alleged cop impersonator case heads to trial, 'He's a modern day Robin Hood,' says his...

Accused cop impersonator, 24-year-old Douglas Roberts will have his case heard by a trial jury, if a settlement isn't reached between him and state prosecutors in the coming weeks. In July of 2016, the Mobile County Sheriff's Office arrested Roberts and charged him with 20 counts of impersonating a peace officer and 20 counts of forgery in a alleged parking ticket scam .

