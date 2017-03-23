Alabama needs to shine a light on civ...

Alabama needs to shine a light on civil forfeiture

When Daren Coleman of Mobile lent his car to his daughter, he never imagined her boyfriend would wind up driving it while evading police during a high-speed chase. Ultimately, Prichard police seized his car, even though Coleman himself had not done anything wrong.

