Alabama-based Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe opening first Mobile location

22 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Mobile's first Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe will open on April 9 in Legacy Village at Spring Hill shopping center. The 3,057-square-foot restaurant will seat more than 90 people inside and will also have a spacious outdoor patio.

