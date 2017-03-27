Airborne 03.27.17: Continental Motors...

Airborne 03.27.17: Continental Motors 'Overhaul', Amazon Rotor, SpaceX DroneShip

Continental Motors seems to have a lot of faith in the future of aviation... enough so to invest tens of millions of dollars in a new plant, and millions more on the latest new manufacturing technologies. The company has just announced their intention to build a new factory and corporate office in Mobile, AL, and 'invest globally' in the future of GA.

