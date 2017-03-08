$80K bonds set for teens in alleged T...

$80K bonds set for teens in alleged Theodore stabbing, another fight planned; prosecutor says

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Two teens, accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old Gaige Taylor, were both issued $80,000 bonds in connection with the crime on Thursday morning. Watson had his attorney Jason Darley at his side, while Billy Southammavong stood next to his attorney Jeff Deen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal wells 9 hr Mmt 6
family sex fantasies (Jan '13) 16 hr Nikki 2
alabama spooks (Jul '11) 16 hr Nikki 4
preggo (Mar '13) 16 hr Nikki 3
How many people in Alabama are racist? (Nov '08) 17 hr Nikki 182
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) 17 hr Nikki 3
Crystal wells Mar 1 Southern 1
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,302 • Total comments across all topics: 279,442,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC