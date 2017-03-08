$80K bonds set for teens in alleged Theodore stabbing, another fight planned; prosecutor says
Two teens, accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old Gaige Taylor, were both issued $80,000 bonds in connection with the crime on Thursday morning. Watson had his attorney Jason Darley at his side, while Billy Southammavong stood next to his attorney Jeff Deen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal wells
|9 hr
|Mmt
|6
|family sex fantasies (Jan '13)
|16 hr
|Nikki
|2
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|16 hr
|Nikki
|4
|preggo (Mar '13)
|16 hr
|Nikki
|3
|How many people in Alabama are racist? (Nov '08)
|17 hr
|Nikki
|182
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|17 hr
|Nikki
|3
|Crystal wells
|Mar 1
|Southern
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC