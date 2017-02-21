Young designer has Mobile's Mardi Gra...

Young designer has Mobile's Mardi Gras all sewn up

Yesterday

After working on his royal ensemble for months, Julia Greer Fobes breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday morning when King Elexis I picked up his costume, train and second-line umbrella. The train, measuring 21 feet long and 101/2 feet wide, was "a beast," she said.

