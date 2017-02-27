What is Mardi Gras, Ash Wednesday, an...

What is Mardi Gras, Ash Wednesday, and how do we celebrate?

As we celebrate Fat Tuesday, staring Ash Wednesday and 40 days of Lent straight in the face, it's a good time to remember, reflect and, possibly make sure you have money for bail, as the Carnival season comes to an end with Mardi Gras. Ever wonder what all the fuss is about? Take at look at this primer about Carnival, Mardi Gras, Shrove Tuesday, Ash Wednesday and the Lenten season.

