Were Alabama cities cheated out of state's Amazon windfall? Some think so
Paul Wesch, finance director for the city of Mobile, thinks the numbers just don't add up for the state's Simplified Sellers Use Tax Program -- at least not for some cities. An Alabama program that collects a tax on online sales has brought in a bounty that could be as much as $40 million this fiscal year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C...
|14 hr
|grumpyxx
|12
|Kay Atkins Raines
|21 hr
|Nicki
|2
|Any black women want to play with my white cock
|21 hr
|Shaved
|1
|robbie hendrix
|Fri
|looking for
|1
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|Feb 2
|spud
|19
|38-year-old man fatally stabbed in Mobile, susp...
|Feb 1
|adrienneturner10
|1
|Cornell William Brooks (NAACP) speaks on fair v...
|Jan 30
|Sonny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC