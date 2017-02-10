USS Tulsa's Christened In Mobile, Ala...

USS Tulsa's Christened In Mobile, Alabama

Saturday

Former Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor and current Mayor G.T. Bynum are in Mobile, Alabama Saturday for the christening ceremony for the USS Tulsa. The USS Tulsa, designated LCS 16, is an Independence-class littoral combat ship being built at the Austal USA shipyard in Mobile.

Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

