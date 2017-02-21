Two men busted with $50,000 worth of crystal meth in Mobile
The Mobile Police Department arrested Arthur Burney, 38, and Alj Hilton, 41, on Monday and charged them with trafficking methamphetamine during the bust. Two men with $50,000 worth of crystal meth were arrested during a drug sting in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts on Theodore Dawes Road Monday night.
