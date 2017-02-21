Tree trouble: Mobile halts work at Mi...

Tree trouble: Mobile halts work at Midtown Publix site

A ridge too far? This mound of dirt at the southeastern edge of the Publix shopping center being built in midtown Mobile borders an area that was to be left in its natural state "to the greatest degree practicable." Following complaints about tree and vegetation removal at the site of Mobile's Midtown Publix shopping center, the city has issued a notice of possible violation and a stop-work order on the project.

