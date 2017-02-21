Things to do in Mobile, Feb. 26-March 4

The flat, fast 27th annual Joe Cain Classic which includes a 5K run, 1-mile fun run and Moonpie Dash is the perfect way to kick off Joe Cain Day. Joe Cain Classic , Feb. 26 at 8 a.m., intersection of Broad and Canal streets in downtown Mobile, $30 late registration or $10 for children 10 and under, https://events.com/r/en_US/registration/2017-joe-cain-classic-5k-1-mile-and-moonpie-dash-mobile-february-7255 .

