Ten Stars for Major General J. Gary Cooper
The title says it all: Ten Stars: The African-American Journey of Gary Cooper, Marine General, Diplomat, Businessman and Politician by Kendal Weaver. In Jamaica, those of us fortunate enough to have met this Marine general probably did so during his tenure as Ambassador of the United States of America to Jamaica from 1994 -1997 or as a director of the American Friends of Jamaica.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal wells
|Feb 20
|Southern
|2
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Feb 19
|Family
|2
|Mobile gangs
|Feb 19
|Yepp
|2
|paige alexander henderson and heather michelle ... (May '16)
|Feb 19
|Southern
|3
|John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16)
|Feb 14
|Roland
|6
|Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C...
|Feb 10
|grumpyxx
|18
|Any black women want to play with my white cock
|Feb 4
|Shaved
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC