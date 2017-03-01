Teen pleaded with her high school sweetheart not to go to a fight that ended his life
A quick stop at the Circle K convenience store for a small breakfast before heading to class at Mary G. Montgomery had become routine, for Alexis Johnson, 17, and Gaige Taylor, 18, both Juniors, every morning. "We were with each other every single day," said Johnson "I would bring him to school and pick him up from school everyday."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal wells
|9 hr
|Southern
|1
|Crystal wells
|Feb 20
|Southern
|2
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Feb 19
|Family
|2
|Mobile gangs
|Feb 19
|Yepp
|2
|paige alexander henderson and heather michelle ... (May '16)
|Feb 19
|Southern
|3
|John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16)
|Feb 14
|Roland
|6
|Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C...
|Feb 10
|grumpyxx
|18
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC