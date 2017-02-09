Sex charges dropped against former Mo...

Sex charges dropped against former Mobile teacher

On Tuesday, August 25, 2015, Mobile County sheriff's deputies arrested Christina Busby, 33, on two counts of being a school employee and engaging in a sexual act with a student under 19 years old. The sex charges against former Faith Academy teacher Christina Busby, 34, for allegedly having sex with a student under the age of 19 back in 2015, were dropped Thursday morning.

