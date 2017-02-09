Sex charges dropped against former Mobile teacher
On Tuesday, August 25, 2015, Mobile County sheriff's deputies arrested Christina Busby, 33, on two counts of being a school employee and engaging in a sexual act with a student under 19 years old. The sex charges against former Faith Academy teacher Christina Busby, 34, for allegedly having sex with a student under the age of 19 back in 2015, were dropped Thursday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C...
|8 hr
|grumpyxx
|18
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Feb 7
|User ann
|3
|Any black women want to play with my white cock
|Feb 4
|Shaved
|1
|robbie hendrix
|Feb 3
|looking for
|1
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|Feb 2
|spud
|19
|38-year-old man fatally stabbed in Mobile, susp...
|Feb 1
|adrienneturner10
|1
|Cornell William Brooks (NAACP) speaks on fair v...
|Jan 30
|Sonny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC