Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Sessions as Attorney General

18 hrs ago Read more: Democracy Now

The Senate Judiciary Committee also approved the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions to be attorney general in a straight party-line vote. Jeff Sessions's confirmation has also faced widespread protests over his opposition to the Voting Rights Act and his history of making racist comments.

