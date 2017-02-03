Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Sessions as Attorney General
The Senate Judiciary Committee also approved the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions to be attorney general in a straight party-line vote. Jeff Sessions's confirmation has also faced widespread protests over his opposition to the Voting Rights Act and his history of making racist comments.
