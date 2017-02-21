Sen. Rusty Glover to run for lieutenant governor of Alabama
State Sen. Rusty Glover, a Mobile native and retired high school teacher, has announced he will run for lieutenant governor in 2018. Glover, a Republican who lives in Semmes, has served in the Senate since 2006 and served one term in the House of Representatives before that.
