Rolling Stone names two Alabama acts among list of rising country stars

Mobile based country acts Walker Hayes and Muscadine Bloodline were honored by Rolling Stone on a list of "Country Artists You Need to Know" in February 2017. Following a landmark year for Alabama music in 2016, it seems as if many of the major eyes in the music industry are still focused on the state.

