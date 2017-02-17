Rolling Stone names two Alabama acts among list of rising country stars
Mobile based country acts Walker Hayes and Muscadine Bloodline were honored by Rolling Stone on a list of "Country Artists You Need to Know" in February 2017. Following a landmark year for Alabama music in 2016, it seems as if many of the major eyes in the music industry are still focused on the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Sat
|HOPE
|1
|John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16)
|Feb 14
|Roland
|6
|Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C...
|Feb 10
|grumpyxx
|18
|Any black women want to play with my white cock
|Feb 4
|Shaved
|1
|robbie hendrix
|Feb 3
|looking for
|1
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|Feb 2
|spud
|19
|38-year-old man fatally stabbed in Mobile, susp...
|Feb 1
|adrienneturner10
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC