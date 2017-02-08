Read the Letter that Led to Senate Rebuke of Elizabeth Warren
In denouncing the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Tuesday quoted on the Senate floor from a letter Coretta Scott King wrote in 1986 when she urged the Senate Judiciary Committee to deny Session's confirmation as a federal judge. Sessions was then a U.S. attorney from Mobile, Alabama, whom Republican President Ronald Reagan nominated for U.S. District judge for the Southern District of Alabama.
