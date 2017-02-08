Read the Letter that Led to Senate Re...

Read the Letter that Led to Senate Rebuke of Elizabeth Warren

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: 1560 KNZR

In denouncing the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Tuesday quoted on the Senate floor from a letter Coretta Scott King wrote in 1986 when she urged the Senate Judiciary Committee to deny Session's confirmation as a federal judge. Sessions was then a U.S. attorney from Mobile, Alabama, whom Republican President Ronald Reagan nominated for U.S. District judge for the Southern District of Alabama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C... Feb 7 EconProf 17
News Kay Atkins Raines Feb 7 User ann 3
Any black women want to play with my white cock Feb 4 Shaved 1
robbie hendrix Feb 3 looking for 1
News NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "... Feb 2 spud 19
News 38-year-old man fatally stabbed in Mobile, susp... Feb 1 adrienneturner10 1
News Cornell William Brooks (NAACP) speaks on fair v... Jan 30 Sonny 1
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC