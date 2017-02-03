Put on your bucket list: buy a CVS store
A California-based investor paid $6.525 million for the CVS Pharmacy store on 1.78 acres at 24 Saraland Blvd. N., in Saraland, according to Andrew Chason of Marcus & Millichap's Mobile office. The 13,225-square-foot store is near the intersection of U.S. 43 and Ferry Avenue.
