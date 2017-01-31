Pro-Shot: Midnight North Shares Live ...

Pro-Shot: Midnight North Shares Live In-Studio 'Evangeline' Cover

15 hrs ago

Great American Music Hall in San Francisco will host Midnight North on February 10 for a concert billed as "Midnight North Plays The Band." The group has shared an official video of their cover of "Evangeline" in advance of the upcoming tribute show.

