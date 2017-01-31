Pro-Shot: Midnight North Shares Live In-Studio 'Evangeline' Cover
Great American Music Hall in San Francisco will host Midnight North on February 10 for a concert billed as "Midnight North Plays The Band." The group has shared an official video of their cover of "Evangeline" in advance of the upcoming tribute show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|3 hr
|grumpyxx
|17
|38-year-old man fatally stabbed in Mobile, susp...
|9 hr
|adrienneturner10
|1
|Cornell William Brooks (NAACP) speaks on fair v...
|Mon
|Sonny
|1
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|Mon
|yehoshooah adam
|251
|Opiods weed xanies bar and other Pain relie...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|medics
|1
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Jan 16
|Deplorable
|17
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC