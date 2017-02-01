Prichard Police officer arrested for ...

Prichard Police officer arrested for harassment

Read more: The Decatur Daily

According to the Mobile Sheriff's Office, a woman reported online harassment by Brandon Burrell and signed a misdemeanor warrant. WKRG-TV reports the sheriff's office contacted Prichard Police and Burrell was allowed to turn himself in.

