Prichard Police officer arrested for harassment
According to the Mobile Sheriff's Office, a woman reported online harassment by Brandon Burrell and signed a misdemeanor warrant. WKRG-TV reports the sheriff's office contacted Prichard Police and Burrell was allowed to turn himself in.
