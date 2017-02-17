Officer of the Month Jeremy Burch for January 2017
The Mobile Police Department has named Jeremy Burch Officer of the Month for January 2017. Working in patrol since 2013, Burch is assigned to the First Precinct Field Operations Division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Citronelle Call-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16)
|Feb 14
|Roland
|6
|Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C...
|Feb 10
|grumpyxx
|18
|Any black women want to play with my white cock
|Feb 4
|Shaved
|1
|robbie hendrix
|Feb 3
|looking for
|1
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|Feb 2
|spud
|19
|38-year-old man fatally stabbed in Mobile, susp...
|Feb 1
|adrienneturner10
|1
|Cornell William Brooks (NAACP) speaks on fair v...
|Jan 30
|Sonny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC