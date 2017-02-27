News Minute: Here is the latest Alabama news from The Associated Press at 11:41 a.m. CST
Alabama in a court filing defended an execution by lethal injection that inmate lawyers described as "botched." State lawyers in a court filing last week said the claims were both "highly exaggerated and incorrect."
