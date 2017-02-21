Mother, son delve into history of black Baptist churches in Mobile County
Mannie Pair and his mother, Ada Minor-Pair, display the book they spent a decade working to create, "The History of Black Baptist Churches in Mobile County Alabama." "The History of Black Baptist Churches of Mobile County Alabama" is 400 pages representing 141 congregations, centuries of faith and, for the mother-and-son team that created it, a decade of labor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal wells
|Feb 20
|Southern
|2
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Feb 19
|Family
|2
|Mobile gangs
|Feb 19
|Yepp
|2
|paige alexander henderson and heather michelle ... (May '16)
|Feb 19
|Southern
|3
|John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16)
|Feb 14
|Roland
|6
|Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C...
|Feb 10
|grumpyxx
|18
|Any black women want to play with my white cock
|Feb 4
|Shaved
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC