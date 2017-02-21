Mobile water service: Causeway, Hall's Mill Creek fixes will cost millions
Mobile Area Water and Sewer System Assistant Director Doug Cote speaks to the water board on Feb. 20, 2017. The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System now has the numbers for some big-ticket infrastructure fixes affecting Hall's Mill Creek, the Causeway and Spanish Fort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal wells
|Mon
|Southern
|2
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Sun
|Family
|2
|Mobile gangs
|Feb 19
|Yepp
|2
|paige alexander henderson and heather michelle ... (May '16)
|Feb 19
|Southern
|3
|John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16)
|Feb 14
|Roland
|6
|Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C...
|Feb 10
|grumpyxx
|18
|Any black women want to play with my white cock
|Feb 4
|Shaved
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC