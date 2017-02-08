Mobile police board up house cited as persistent drug problem
The Mobile Police Department found nobody home Wednesday when it moved to seize a house that allegedly has been a hub of drug activity for years - but there were signs they'd left only a short time before. "Intel is, they heard we were coming," said Mobile Police Chief James Barber, surveying the scene shortly after the raid was launched.
