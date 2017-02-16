Mobile police arrest man accused of raping 2 victims

Roger Lee McCreary was charged with two counts of first-degree rape Monday in relation to the sexual assault cases. The first victim stated that on Aug. 25 she met a man named "Silk" in the 60 block of South Royal Street at 1:28 a.m. As they were walking by Fort Conde, the victim said Silk allegedly armed himself with a knife and forced her to have sexual contact with him.

