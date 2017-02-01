Mobile D.A., County Commission settle long-running funding dispute

The Mobile County Commission and the Mobile County District Attorney's Office have reached a settlement in a long-running battle over county funding of the D.A.'s office. The bottom line, according to a statement issued by the county, is that "The County will now contribute an additional $1.2 million annually to the $1.5 million we have been contributing to the District Attorney for the last decade and a half.

