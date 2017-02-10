Mobile County NAACP leader: Sessions award 'bogus'

The president of the Mobile County branch of the NAACP has called a purported 2009 award to then-Sen. Jeff Sessions "bogus" and "made up" - but hasn't ruled out that it might have been given to him by an NAACP member acting independently. Lizzetta McConnell, who took over as president of the branch in January, spoke on Friday afternoon in response to the emergence of the plaque on Wednesday, the same day the U.S. Senate confirmed Sessions as the country's attorney general.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.