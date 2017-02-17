Missing Home Depot worker not the type to a take offa

Co-workers at Home Depot in Gulfport want to know what happened to Kay Atkins Raines, 68, who went missing more than two weeks ago after she left work. Sgt. Stanley Ladnier of Mobile said information indicates Raines returned to Mobile after she left work at Home Depot on the afternoon of Jan. 29, the last time anyone reports seeing her.

